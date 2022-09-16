IMG_1882.jpg

SELLERSBURG — Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek blanked visiting Jennings County 3-0 Thursday evening. 

The Dragons (11-2) next host North Harrison at 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

HUSKIES EDGE PIONEERS 

EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville North edged Class A No. 2 Providence 2-1 Thursday night. 

The Pioneers (9-2) host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday night. 

PIRATES CLIP EAGLES 

AUSTIN — Anna Almeciga had a goal and an assist to lead Charlestown to a 4-1 win at Austin on Thursday evening. 

Ari Rivera, Maria Messer and Laura Wright also found the net for the Pirates (3-2-1), who host Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday. 

