SELLERSBURG — Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek blanked visiting Jennings County 3-0 Thursday evening.
The Dragons (11-2) next host North Harrison at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
HUSKIES EDGE PIONEERS
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville North edged Class A No. 2 Providence 2-1 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (9-2) host Corydon Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
AUSTIN — Anna Almeciga had a goal and an assist to lead Charlestown to a 4-1 win at Austin on Thursday evening.
Ari Rivera, Maria Messer and Laura Wright also found the net for the Pirates (3-2-1), who host Trinity Lutheran on Tuesday.
