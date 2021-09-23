NEW ALBANY — Bella Scott's hat trick led Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek to a 9-0 win at Christian Academy on Thursday night.
Reese Turner added a pair of goals while Olivia Johnston, Lydia Wright, Carsyn Sidebottom and Lucie Kauffman had one apiece. Makayla Doherty dished out two assists while Bali Hawkins, Kaja Skoglund, Carley Troutman and Wright had one each.
"I was very happy with the way we played tonight. We challenged the girls to work on a few things before the game and they executed," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "We had a lot of different players involved in our scoring plays, which we’ll need as we get closer to sectionals. Bella Scott put herself in great position to score and she was rewarded with three goals off of nice assists from her teammates. We got some very good minutes for the girls on our bench and they were able to score some goals as well. We feel like we’re playing well, but there is always room for improvement. I hope we can continue to improve and keep playing well as we end the regular season next week."
The Dragons (8-2-1) are scheduled to visit Scottsburg at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
SILVER CREEK 9, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Silver Creek 5 4 — 9
Christian Academy 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Bella Scott (Lydia Wright assist), 5th minute.
SC — Scott (Hawkins), 8th.
SC — Wright (Kaja Skoglund), 23rd.
SC — Scott (Carley Troutman), 28th.
SC — Olivia Johnston (Makayla Doherty), 30th.
Second half
SC — Carsyn Sidebottom (Doherty), 43rd.
SC — Reese Turner, 65th.
SC — Turner, 68th.
SC — Lucie Kauffman penalty kick, 76th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: SC 15, CAI 0.
'DOGS, DEVILS TIE
JEFFERSONVILLE — New Albany and host Jeffersonville played to a 1-1 tie Thursday night in a Hoosier Hills Conference match.
The Red Devils took the early lead with a goal in the 21st minute of the match.
The Bulldogs got the equalizer, though, on Lupita Solis' goal at the 37:15 mark of the second half.
Both team finished with five shots while Anasha Crowdus had five saves in goal for New Albany.
"I’m happy with how we played in the second half," Bulldogs coach Rachel Wells said. "This is the first time we’ve responded to being down and came back. We put it on them the second half and it was our game to win. Ultimately we couldn’t get the shots to fall. I’m proud of how far we’ve come and am excited to see how we build on this."
New Albany (5-4-2, 2-2-2) is slated to host Evansville North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Meanwhile, Jeffersonville (8-1-2, 2-1-2) is slated to visit Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
STEMLE'S HAS HAT TRICK IN LOSS
LOUISVILLE — Brooklyn Stemle had a hat trick, but Christian Academy of Louisville edged Stemle and Providence 4-3 Thursday night.
Molly Richards assisted two of Stemle's goals and Madaleine Reed did the other one for the Pioneers, who received 12 second-half saves in goal from Kate Simmons.
Providence (5-5-1) is slated to host Evansville Central at 1 p.m. Saturday.
