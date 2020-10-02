GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Dragons cap off unbeaten MSC season

SELLERSBURG — Anna Wright had two goals and two assists to lead the Silver Creek girls’ soccer team to a 9-0 victory over visiting Charlestown to cap off an unbeaten Mid-Southern Conference campaign Thursday.
Olivia Johnston added two goals and an assist while Meredith Antz and Sarah Elder each had a goal and an assist each. Natalie Day and Emma Long also found the net for the Dragons, who also benefited from an own goal. Merideth Wilkinson also added a pair of assists.
“Although we clinched our first conference championship since 2017 on Monday we wanted to win it with an undefeated record,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. “Our seniors really wanted to win another conference title and they’ve been pretty determined all season to make sure that happened. All four of our senior field players got a goal in their last home game which was very nice to see and we got our goalie, senior Megan Ekart, back tonight too. While we had a great regular-season we now have to turn our attention to sectionals next week.”
The Class 2A No. 12 Dragons (14-1, 6-0) face the Pirates again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Madison Sectional.
RED DEVILS, LIONS TIE
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville and Salem played to a 2-2 tie Thursday night.
Liliana Gonzalas had a goal and an assist for the Red Devils, while Hannah Magruder also found the net.
Jeff (7-3-1) visits Scottsburg at 1 p.m. Saturday.