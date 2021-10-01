CHARLESTOWN — Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek wrapped up its second straight Mid-Southern Conference title with a 5-0 win at Charlestown on Thursday night.
Olivia Johnston had a hat trick while Carley Troutman netted the other two goals for the Dragons, who received assists from Lydia Wright, Bella Scott, Makayla Doherty and Merideth Wilkinson.
Silver Creek (11-2-1) and the Pirates will meet against at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening in the first round of the 2A Madison Sectional.
RICHARDS LEADS PIONEERS TO WIN
NEW ALBANY — Freshman Molly Richards tallied four goals and one assist to lead Class A No. 6 Providence to a 9-0 win at Christian Academy on Thursday night.
Madaleine Reed added two goals and two assists while Reagan Hinton had two goals and an assist for the Pioneers. Caelea Graf also found the net while Brooklyn Stemle, Kate Weber and Ella Boyd dished out assists. Kate Simmons (four) and Graf (two) combined for six saves in the shutout.
Providence (8-5-1) and the Warriors (0-8) will face off again at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the CAI Sectional.
