CORYDON — Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek clinched at least a share of the Mid-Southern Conference title with a 2-0 triumph at Corydon Central on Tuesday night.
Carsyn Sidebottom and Carley Troutman scored first-half goals, while Makayla Doherty assisted Sidebottom's score.
"We were able to stay without our gameplan, which was encouraging since three of our backline starters were out injured," Creek coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "Corydon played extremely physical, but we expected that. This was essentially the game to decide the conference championship. It was one of the team goals to win the conference and I am extremely happy and proud of these kids for getting the conference title."
The Dragons (13-2, 6-0) will host Charlestown at 6 p.m. Thursday night (a.k.a. the Dragons' Senior Night).
PIONEERS DOWN 'DOGS
CLARKSVILLE — Four different players scored goals to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 4-1 victory over visiting New Albany on Tuesday night.
Alli Wade, Livy Theobald, Kamden Pierce and Brooklyn Stemle found the net for the Pioneers while Madaleine Reed, Molly Richards and Regan Hinton dished out assists.
The Bulldogs (7-7) host Class A No. 9 Switzerland County (13-0-1) at 6 p.m. Wednesday night.
Providence (13-2) will face Brown County at 5 p.m. next Thursday in the Trinity Lutheran Sectional.
FLOYD BLANKS JEFF TO CLINCH SHARE OF HHC
JEFFERSONVILLE — Kendyl Rumple had a goal and an assist to lead Floyd Central to a 2-0 triumph at Jeffersonville to clinch at least a share of the Hoosier Hills Conference title Tuesday night.
Cassie Oliver also found the net while Alyssa Ochsner dished out an assist for the Highlanders (8-3-3, 5-0-1), who host East Central at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The Red Devils (5-8, 1-4) host Salem at 6 p.m. Thursday.
PIRATES BLANK LIONS
SALEM — Charlestown tallied two first-half goals en route to a 2-0 triumph at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday night.
Charlestown (5-5-1, 3-2) will visit Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Thursday night.
