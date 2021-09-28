SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston and Carsyn Sidebottom had a goal and an assist apiece to lift Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek to a 3-1 win at Corydon Central to clinch at least a share of the Mid-Southern Conference title Tuesday night.
"Tonight’s win was special for two reasons: 1), it guarantees us at least a share of the MSC conference championship and; 2) it was Senior Night. Although Sarah Elder, a four-year starter and three-year captain, is the only four-year player, Merideth Wilkinson, Rosie Grady and Jordyn Hall have been just as important the past few years. Plus it’s been great to have our two senior foreign-exchange students, Pauline Elgaard and Kaja Skoglund, join the team this year. They’ve all been great teammates and leaders, plus they are great kids to be around and it’s infectious to our younger players," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said.
The match was tied 1-all when Sidebottom scored the go-ahead goal, off a feed from Johnston, in the 67th minute. Five minutes later Creek padded its lead when Lydia Wright scored off an assist from Bella Scott.
"On the field, Olivia Johnston continues to lead the way for us on offense," Anderson said. "She had a great game (two goals Monday night) at Scottsburg and followed it up with another great game tonight. We’ve done a great job finding her and she’s either scored, or assisted, on a majority of our goals this season. Our defense played well again and really limited their scoring chances. Emma Wilcoxson is getting better every game in goal and made some really smart plays tonight."
The Dragons (10-2-1, 5-0) are scheduled to visit Charlestown to close out MSC play Thursday night.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, CORYDON CENTRAL 1
Corydon Central 0 1 — 1
Silver Creek 1 2 — 3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Olivia Johnston (Carsyn Sidebottom assist), 12th minute.
Second half
CC — Amirah Curry, 50th.
SC — Sidebottom (Johnston), 67th.
SC — Lydia Wright (Bella Scott), 72nd.
Shots on goal: Corydon Central 4, Silver Creek 6.
.
PIONEERS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Brooklyn Stemle had a goal and an assist to help Class A No. 6 Providence top host New Albany 3-1 Tuesday night at Green Valley.
Molly Richards scored the first goal, off a feed from Stemle, to stake the Pioneers to an early lead. The Bulldogs, however, answered with a successful penalty kick from Taylor Treat.
Providence retook the lead late in the first half on Madaleine Reed's PK.
The Pioneers added to their lead in the second half when Stemle scored off a feed from Maci Hoskins.
Kate Simmons had six saves in goal for Providence (7-5-1), which avenged last year's 5-0 loss to the 'Dogs. The Pioneers will visit Christian Academy on Thursday night.
Anasha Crowdus had five saves for New Albany (5-5-3), which will visit Lawrenceburg at 2 p.m. Saturday.
FLOYD TOPS DEVILS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Dakota Bramer had two goals to lead host Floyd Central to a 4-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night — the Highlanders' Senior Night.
Torri Troutman and Hannah Sakamaki added goals for Floyd.
Troutman got the scoring started when she tapped in Ava Bandy's header, which came off of Alyssa Ochsner's corner kick. Bramer then tallied a pair of long-range goals before senior Halei Best slid a pass across the box to her classmate Sakamaki, who tucked the ball away in the top right corner.
"Getting a win like this on my Senior Night against a big rival is a great feeling," Bramer said. "Not only is this win meaningful to me, because it's my last home game, but it's a big boost for our team. Now we just need to bring this energy and composure into the postseason."
Floyd Central (8-7, 5-1) next faces Bedford North Lawrence at 7 p.m. next Thursday night in a Class 3A Jennings County Sectional semifinal.
Meanwhile the Red Devils (8-2-2, 2-2-2) are scheduled to visit Salem at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
