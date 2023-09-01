SELLERSBURG — Class 2A No. 14 Silver Creek tallied two goals in each half en route to a 4-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Thursday evening at Hunter Station Pizza Stadium.
The Red Devils (2-1) will visit Providence at 11:30 a.m. Saturday while the Dragons (4-1) will host New Albany at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
PIONEERS OUST O’S
COLUMBUS — Class A No. 2 Providence rolled to a 6-1 win at Columbus East on Thursday night.
The Pioneers (7-0) will host Jeffersonville on Saturday morning.
PIRATES BLANK WARRIORETTES
CHARLESTOWN — Three first-half goals helped host Charlestown down Scottsburg 4-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
The Pirates (2-3, 1-0) will visit Corydon Central on Wednesday.
