SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston’s hat trick helped host Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek to a 5-2 victory over visiting New Albany on Tuesday night.
Carley Troutman added a goal and an assist for the Dragons while Makayla Doherty also found the back of the net. Lydia Wright also dished out an assist for Creek.
“I was really pleased with the way we played tonight, especially after the way we play last Thursday,” said Silver Creek head coach Patrick Anderson, whose team was coming off a 2-1 loss to Jeffersonville. “We tried to fix a few small things and the girls did a great job making adjustments over the past few days. Our midfield played much better, they connected passes and distributed the ball very well which led to multiple scoring chances. Olivia Johnston had another solid game. We moved her around a little and she really stepped up on the offensive end.”
Taylor Treat tallied both goals for the Bulldogs (4-2), who suffered their second loss.
Both teams play Seymour next. New Albany will host the Owls at 7 p.m. Thursday night while the Dragons (4-1-1) will do the same at 10 a.m. Saturday.
DEVILS, OWLS TIE 1-1
SEYMOUR — Jeffersonville played host Seymour to a 1-1 tie in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Hannah Magruder tallied the first goal, off an assist from Jaidyn Calvert, shortly before halftime to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead. The Owls, however, got the equalizer in the second half.
Jeff outshot Seymour 17-6.
“I’m pleased with my team. They continued consistent passes and communication that we have seen emerge early this season. This was our second conference match, and we outplayed our opponents. Sometimes the score doesn’t reflect the full eighty minutes on the field,” first-year Red Devils coach Ahnya Evinger said.
Jeffersonville (5-0-1) next visits Corydon Central next Tuesday night.
