SELLERSBURG — Anna Wright tallied two goals and Carley Troutman netted the other one as Class 2A No. 16 Silver Creek rolled to a 3-1 victory over visiting Jennings County on Thursday night.
Natalie Day dished out all three assists for the Dragons.
"We controlled the ball for most of the game, but it took us some time to attack them the way we wanted to," Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "They double-teamed Anna everywhere she went and it shocked us. After a few adjustments we looked much better and got some quality shots, but their keeper made some really nice saves. Natalie Day did a great job of distributing the ball and finding her teammates in positions to score. Anna got free a few times and she also played very smart by taking the double-team away from our attack. I was glad to see Carley be more aggressive. She had some really good shots and found the back of the net on one. We’ve got to find a way to keep her and a few others involved in our scoring."
The Dragons (9-1) host Trinity Lutheran at 6 p.m. Monday.
DEVILS DOWN CUBS
MADISON — Hannah Magruder had two goals and Lily Haire one as Jeffersonville blanked host Madison 3-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday evening.
The Red Devils (5-0, 2-0) visit Bedford North Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday.
