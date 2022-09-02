JEFFERSONVILLE — On the strength of Olivia Johnston's first-half goal, Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek beat Jeffersonville in girls' soccer action Thursday night.
Johnston scored off a feed from sophomore Lucy Jones.
The Red Devils (3-2) next host Providence at 11:30 a.m. Saturday while the Dragons (7-1) visit New Albany at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
PIONEERS OUTLAST OLYMPIANS
CLARKSVILLE — Regan Hinton's goal, off an assist from Madaleine Reed, lifted Class A No. 3 Providence to a 1-0 win over 3A No. 19 Columbus East on Thursday night at Murphy Stadium.
Kate Simmons had 10 saves in goal for the Pioneers (6-1), who visit Jeff on Saturday morning.
PIRATES TRIUMPH
SCOTTSBURG — Visiting Charlestown tallied two first-half goals en route to a 2-0 win at Scottsburg on Thursday.
