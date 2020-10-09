MADISON — Anna Wright and Natalie Day scored two goals apiece to lead Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek to a 6-0 win over Scottsburg in the Madison Sectional semifinals Thursday night.
Olivia Johnston and Carsyn Sidebottom also found the net for the Dragons. Sarah Elder dished out two assists while Meredith Antz and Carley Troutman had one apiece.
Silver Creek (16-1) will face Salem (3-1-5), which clipped Corydon Central 5-3 in Thursday’s other semi, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final.
.
CLASS 2A MADISON SECTIONAL
Match 1: Salem 7, North Harrison 0, Monday
Match 2: Silver Creek 10, Charlestown 1, Tuesday
Match 3: Scottsburg 3, Madison 1, Tuesday
Match 4: Salem 5, Corydon Central 3, Thursday
Match 5: Silver Creek 6, Scottsburg 0, Thursday
Final: Salem (3-1-5) vs. Silver Creek (16-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
.
PIONEERS ADVANCE TO FINAL
CLARKSVILLE — Maci Hoskins had two goals to lead Class A No. 20 Providence to a 5-0 win over Southwestern in the Class A Providence Sectional semifinals Thursday.
Brooklyn Stemle and Madaleine Reed each added a goal and an assist while Lauren Castleberry also found the net for the Pioneers. Emily Kemp and Mia Duggins also dished out assists for Providence, which received two saves in goal from Caelea Graf.
The Pioneers (3-7-2) will face Trinity Lutheran (6-7), which ousted Austin 6-0 in Thursday’s other semi, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final.
.
CLASS A PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Match 1: Providence 5, Southwestern 0, Thursday
Match 2: Trinity Lutheran 6, Austin 0, Thursday
Final: Providence (3-7-2) vs. Trinity Lutheran (6-7), 2 p.m. Saturday
