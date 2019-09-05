NEW ALBANY — Emma Fletcher netted four goals, while Reilley O'Loughlin tallied two goals and two assists to lead Christian Academy to a 6-0 win over visiting Austin on Thursday night.
"Reilley has done a great job putting Emma in position to score so far this season," CAI coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "Pretty much every score runs through O'Loughlin. Plus it helps when a kid like Julia Stidam is in the back, plays selfless and helps us push the ball forward. When the three of them connect, they are a tough combo. The real test for the three of them will be next week against Jeffersonville."
The Warriors host the Red Devils on Tuesday.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 6, AUSTIN 0
Austin 0 0—0
CAI 3 3—6
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
CAI — Emma Fletcher, 6th minute.
CAI — Fletcher (Reilley O'Loughlin assist), 14th.
CAI — Fletcher, 27th.
Second half
CAI — O'Loughlin, 58th.
CAI — Fletcher (O'Loughlin), 63rd.
CAI — O'Loughlin.
CENTURIONS BLANK PIONEERS
LOUISVILLE — Christian Academy of Louisville scored four first-half goals en route to a 5-0 win over visiting Providence on Thursday night.
The Centurions recorded 34 shots, including 20 on goal. Brigid Welch had 15 saves in goal for the Pioneers.
The Class A No. 7 Pioneers (2-2-3) host Jeffersonville at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
