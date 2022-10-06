GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Floyd Central holds off Owls in sectional semifinal

NEW ALBANY — Cassie Oliver came through in the clutch Thursday evening.
The Floyd Central freshman’s through ball glanced off a defender and rolled into the net with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the first overtime period to give the Highlanders a 2-1 win over Seymour in a Class 3A New Albany Sectional semifinal at Green Valley.
“I was surprised,” Oliver said of the winning goal. “I dribbled all the way up and I guess the defender hit it in.”
Floyd Central (10-4-3) will face Jennings County (6-10-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final. The Panthers beat Bedford North Lawrence 3-0 in Thursday night’s second semi.
The Highlanders will try for their seventh straight sectional title Saturday. Earning that right wasn’t easy.
Floyd Central beat the Owls 3-0 back on Sept. 13 in the Knobs. This one wasn’t as easy, though.
The Highlanders peppered Seymour keeper Jessica Hougland with shots in the first half, but the match was scoreless at intermission.
Floyd finally found the back of the net in the ninth minute of the second half when speedy senior Torri Troutman knocked in Kyleigh Carbeno’s cross.
The Highlanders remained in control until there was a little over two minutes left in regulation.
That’s when Kate Connell headed in Nicole Rebber’s corner kick to tie it up and send the match to overtime.
Late in the first 7-minute extra period, Oliver dribbled the ball up the right sideline and crossed a ball into the middle of the field. It glanced off of an Owls defender and into the net.
“I was surprised, and happy,” Oliver said.
So was first-year Floyd head coach Jamie Ochsner, who was very pleased with his team’s resiliency after Seymour’s goal near the end of regulation.
“They found a way,” Ochsner said of his squad.
.
CLASS 3A NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
At Green Valley
Match 1: Floyd Central 4, Jeffersonville 0, Tuesday
Match 2: Seymour 3, New Albany 0, Tuesday
Match 3: Floyd Central 2, Seymour 1 (OT), Thursday
Match 4: Jennings County 3, Bedford NL 0, Thursday
Match 5 (final): Floyd Central (10-4-3) vs. Jennings County (6-10-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
.
DRAGONS DOWN PIRATES
SCOTTSBURG — Class 2A No. 13 Silver Creek scored five second-half goals en route to a 6-0 win over Charlestown in a Scottsburg Sectional semifinal Thursday evening.
Carley Troutman had a goal and an assist while Olivia Johnston had a trio of assists for the Dragons. Lydia Wright, Jordan Lewis, Makayla Doherty, McKayla McAninch and Sophie Rouster also found the net for Creek while Lilly Allen dished out an assist.
“We played very direct and took a ton of shots in the first half. We wanted to see how much pressure we could put on their keeper, but she held up and played extremely well. She was a stud,” Dragons coach Brett O’Loughlin said. “We wanted to get them to pack it in and condense the first half to open space in the second half. The second half we uncorked it and possessed, picked our shots and followed the game plan. I am extremely proud of our team for their patience with the game plan.”
Silver Creek (16-2) will face Corydon Central (11-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the sectional final. The Panthers advanced with a 10-1 triumph over Salem in Thursday night’s second semi.
“Now we face a really physical Corydon team,” said O’Loughlin, whose squad won 2-0 over the host Panthers on Sept. 27. “Our last match we came out pretty beat up physically. It will be a tough match.”
The Dragons will be trying for their third straight sectional title, and sixth overall, Saturday.
Meanwhile, Charlestown finished its season 6-7-1.
.
CLASS 2A SCOTTSBURG SECTIONAL
Match 1: Charlestown, 2, North Harrison 1 (3-1 in penalty kicks), Tuesday
Match 2: Silver Creek 2, Scottsburg 0, Tuesday
Match 3: Silver Creek 6, Charlestown 0, Thursday
Match 4: Corydon Central 10, Salem 1, Thursday
Match 5 (final): Silver Creek (16-2) vs. Corydon Central (11-4), 2 p.m. Saturday
.
PIONEERS ROLL INTO FINAL
SEYMOUR — Senior Madaleine Reed recorded four goals and an assist to lead second-ranked Providence to a 9-0 win over Brown County in a Class A Trinity Lutheran Sectional semifinal Thursday evening.
Molly Richards added a hat trick and two assists for the Pioneers while Brooklyn Stemle tallied a goal and two assists and Regan Hinton had a goal and an assist. Freshman Kamden Pierce contributed a pair of assists while Kate Simmons made two saves in goal to earn the clean sheet.
Providence (14-2) will face the host Cougars (11-7) at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the sectional final. Trinity Lutheran advanced with a win over Austin in Thursday night’s second semi.
Providence will be seeking its second straight sectional title, and 14th overall, Saturday.
.
CLASS A TRINITY LUTHERAN SECTIONAL
Match 1: Trinity Lutheran 7, Southwestern 0, Tuesday
Match 2: Providence 9, Brown County 0, Thursday
Match 3: Trinity Lutheran d. Austin, Thursday
Match 4 (final): Providence (14-2) vs. Trinity Lutheran (11-7), 3 p.m. Saturday