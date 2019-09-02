FLOYDS KNOBS — Sophomore Jenna Lang scored a goal in each half to lead Class 3A No. 20 Columbus North to a 2-0 win over host Floyd Central on Saturday afternoon.
Lang's first goal came "on an unbelievable shot from 30 yards out," according to Highlanders coach Lewie Stevens, 5 minutes into the match.
Lang added her second goal "on a corner kick free-for-all," according to Stevens, 15 minutes into the second half.
"We gave a pretty good effort, but our mental game was definitely substandard and it hurt our ability to play well," Stevens said.
The Highlanders (2-1) play at Jasper at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PATRIOTS TOP PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Class 2A No. 12 Heritage Hills bested Class A No. 7 Providence 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium.
Avery Stumler netted the Pioneers' only goal off an assist from Kaylee Kaiser.
Providence (2-1-3) next plays at Christian Academy of Louisville (3-0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
DOGS DOWN STARS
BEDFORD — New Albany scored six second-half goals en route to a 6-1 Hoosier Hills Conference win at Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.
Emma Lopp sparked the Bulldogs' offensive onslaught with four goals and an assist. Grace Barber and Taylor Treat also found the net for New Albany.
The Bulldogs (2-0-1, 1-0) host Austin at 11 a.m. Saturday.
