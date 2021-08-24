CLARKSVILLE — Second-ranked Forest Park edged No. 10 Providence 2-1 in a matchup of two of the top teams in Class A on Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium.
The Rangers tallied two goals in the first half before the Pioneers came to life in the second half. Freshman Molly Richards scored off Madaleine Reed’s free kick to cut Forest Park’s lead in half. The Pioneers outshot the Rangers 6-1 in the second half, but couldn’t come up with the equalizer.
Providence (2-1-1) hosts 2A No. 9 Heritage Hills at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
DEVILS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Visiting Jeffersonville blanked Jennings County 2-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday evening.
Hannah Magruder’s goal, off an assist from Elle Marble, gave the Red Devils a 1-0 lead in the first half. Jeff added an insurance goal early in the second half when Are’lla Sheckles found the net, off a feed from Uko Boubag.
Sophomore Sian Rogers and freshman Karla Arnold combined for the shutout in goal for the Devils.
PANTHERS CLIP WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Corydon Central clipped Christian Academy 4-0 in a match Tuesday night.
DRAGONS BLANK COUGARS
SEYMOUR — Olivia Johnston and Bella Scott tallied two goals and an assist apiece to lead Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek blanked host Trinity Lutheran 7-0 on Tuesday night.
The match was scoreless until the 20th minute when Scott scored the first of her goals off an assist from Lydia Wright. Johnston netted her first goal eight minutes later off a feed from Indie Miles. Eight minutes after that, Johnston found the back of the net again, this time off a pass from Wright.
Creek increased its lead to 4-0 in the 39th minute, when Merideth Wilkinson converted off a feed from Scott.
In the second half, Carley Troutman, Scott and Kaja Skoglund found the net for the Dragons.
"We started off very flat and had a hard time stringing passes together, which allowed them to have a few early attacking chances. Once we settled in and played our game, we were able to get more scoring chances and ultimately more goals," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "We had quite a few shots right at the goalie, so we’ll need to continue to work on placing our shots better. Bella Scott and Olivia Johnston had very good games. One of them was involved in every scoring play but one."
Silver Creek (2-0-1) visits Austin at 6 p.m. Thursday evening.
SILVER CREEK 7, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
Silver Creek 4 3 — 7
Trinity Lutheran 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Bella Scott (Lydia Wright assist), 20th minute.
SC — Olivia Johnston (Indie Miles), 28th.
SC — Johnston (Wright), 36th.
SC — Merideth Wilkinson (Scott), 39th.
Second half
SC — Carley Troutman (Johnston), 49th.
SC — Scott, 72nd.
SC — Kaja Skoglund (McKayla McAninch), 78th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Silver Creek 24, Trinity Lutheran 5.
