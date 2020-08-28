JEFFERSONVILLE — Lily Haire had five goals to lead Jeffersonville to a 13-0 victory over visiting Charlestown on Thursday evening.
Olivia Clive added a hat trick while J Calvert, H. Magruder, E. Marble, N. Carrillo and P. Altamirano had one goal apiece for the Red Devils (3-0), who outshot the visitors 38-1.
Jeff visits Seymour at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
CREEK BLANKS AUSTIN 10-0
SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek scored seven first-half goals en route to a 10-0 Mid-Southern Conference triumph over visiting Austin on Thursday evening.
Anna Wright and Olivia Johnston each had a goal and an assist for the Dragons. In all, 10 different players — Wright, Johnston, Carley Troutman, Natalie Day, Sydney Leddon, McKayla McAninch, Emma Long, Jordyn Hall, Rosie Grady and Carsyn Sidebottom — found the net for Creek.
"I'm very pleased with how well we followed the gameplan tonight," Dragons coach Patrick Anderson said. "We wanted to work on our possession and switching fields while finding different ways to attack and score. The girls did a great job moving the ball and doing what the coaches asked of them. Four girls got their first-ever varsity goals which was pretty cool for them. Our subs got a lot of quality playing time which will help them down the road."
Silver Creek (4-0) hosts Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SILVER CREEK 10, AUSTIN 0
Austin 0 0 — 0
Silver Creek 7 3 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Carley Troutman (Anna Wright assist), 2nd
SC — Olivia Johnston, 4th
SC — Wright (Johnston), 6th
SC — Natalie Day, 7th
SC — Sydney Leddon, 14th
SC — McKayla McAninch (Emma Wilcoxson), 18th
SC — Emma Long, 29th
Second half
FC — Jordyn Hall, 69th.
SC — Rosie Grady, 72nd.
SC — Carsyn Sidebottom, 75th.
Shots on goal: Austin 2, SC 21.
