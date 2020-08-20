RAMSEY — Lily Haire's hat trick and two assists helped Jeffersonville to a 7-0 victory at North Harrison in the Red Devils' season-opener Thursday night.
Freshman Jaidyn Calvert added two goals while senior Olivia Jones had a goal and an assist for Jeff, which scored six second-half goals after leading 1-0 at halftime.
Also for the Red Devils, who outshot the Lady Cats 32-2, Liliana Gonzalez netted a goal while Olivia Clive, Kendra Salazar and Tiara Jones each dished out one assist in the win.
HERITAGE HILLS BLANKS FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 2A No. 14 Heritage Hills blanked Floyd Central 3-0 in the host Highlanders' season-opener Thursday night.
