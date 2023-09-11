NEW ALBANY — Ella Higbie's goal with 20 minutes left lifted New Albany to a 2-1 win over Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash Saturday at Green Valley.
A first-half goal by senior Claire Duggins gave the Bulldogs the early lead before the Panthers got the equalizer with 23 minutes to play.
Maddi Mullis earned the victory in goal for New Albany (5-4, 3-0), which will visit Class 3A No. 20 Floyd Central on Thursday night.
LEWIS' HAT TRICK LEADS DRAGONS TO WIN
SEYMOUR — Jordan Lewis had all three goals as Class 2A No. 14 Silver Creek won 3-0 at Seymour on Saturday.
Raegan Cook had a trio of saves in goal to earn the clean sheet for the Dragons (6-2), who'll host Salem on Tuesday night.
FLOYD EDGES O'S
FLOYDS KNOBS — Tara Srinivasan's first-half goal helped host Floyd Central to a 1-0 win over Columbus East in an HHC match Saturday.
Srinivasan's net-finder came off an assist from Cassie Oliver.
Between the pipes senior Kylie Koch earned the clean sheet for the Highlanders (7-1-1, 2-0), who will visit Seymour at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
RED DEVILS SHOOT DOWN STARS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Abi Lemon and Scarlett McRae had two goals apiece to lead Jeffersonville to a 5-0 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in an HHC match Saturday.
Hannah Magruder had the other goal for the Red Devils (3-2. 2-0), who'll host Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
PANTHERS TOP PIONEERS
EVANSVILLE — Class 3A No. 12, and host, Evansville Reitz had four first-half goals en route to a 4-0 win over Class A No. 2 Providence on Saturday.
The Pioneers (9-1-1) will host Oldenburg Academy this Saturday.
