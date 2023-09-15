NORTH VERNON — Class 2A No. 17 Silver Creek played to a 2-2 tie with host Jennings County.
Jordan Lewis and Olivia Kouray each found the net, while Lucy Jones and Kiki Gant dished out assists, for the Dragons.
Silver Creek (7-2-1) will host Switzerland County at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
FLOYD BLANKS BULLDOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Sophomore Taylor Moore had a goal and an assist to lead Class 3A No. 18 Floyd Central to a 3-0 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night.
Cassie Oliver and Kyleigh Carbeno added goals while Makayla Koch and Mia Gianfagna dished out assists for the Highlanders, who got a clean sheet from goalie Kylie Koch.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday. The Bulldogs (5-6, 3-1) will visit Columbus East at 11 a.m. while Floyd (8-1-2, 3-0-1) will host Evansville North at 1 p.m.
RED DEVILS DOWN CUBS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville blanked Madison 2-0 Thursday night.
The Red Devils (5-2) will host Columbus East on Tuesday night.
PIRATES CLIP EAGLES
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Austin 9-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.
The Pirates (3-5, 2-1) will host North Harrison next Thursday.
