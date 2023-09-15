IMG_9824.jpg

NORTH VERNON — Class 2A No. 17 Silver Creek played to a 2-2 tie with host Jennings County.

Jordan Lewis and Olivia Kouray each found the net, while Lucy Jones and Kiki Gant dished out assists, for the Dragons.

Silver Creek (7-2-1) will host Switzerland County at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.

FLOYD BLANKS BULLDOGS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Sophomore Taylor Moore had a goal and an assist to lead Class 3A No. 18 Floyd Central to a 3-0 victory over visiting New Albany in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night. 

Cassie Oliver and Kyleigh Carbeno added goals while Makayla Koch and Mia Gianfagna dished out assists for the Highlanders, who got a clean sheet from goalie Kylie Koch. 

Both teams will be back in action Saturday. The Bulldogs (5-6, 3-1) will visit Columbus East at 11 a.m. while Floyd (8-1-2, 3-0-1) will host Evansville North at 1 p.m.

RED DEVILS DOWN CUBS

JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville blanked Madison 2-0 Thursday night.

The Red Devils (5-2) will host Columbus East on Tuesday night.

PIRATES CLIP EAGLES

CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Austin 9-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday night.

The Pirates (3-5, 2-1) will host North Harrison next Thursday.

