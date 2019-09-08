BLOOMINGTON — The Floyd Central girls' soccer team won the Hoosier Cup for the second straight year Saturday.
The Highlanders, who edged Terre Haute North 3-2 Friday night, defeated Silver Creek 5-0 Saturday morning before blanking South Knox 6-0 later in the day to earn the title.
In the win over the Dragons, Audrey Brumfield had a hat trick, while Spencer Freiberger and Corrina Hohl also found the net for Floyd. Freshman Kendyl Rumple assisted Brumfield's first two goals in the first half.
In the final, Freiberger tallied two goals, while Hohl, Dakota Bramer and Shelby Smith had one apiece for the Highlanders.
Floyd Central (6-1), which outscored its opponents 14-2 over the weekend, plays at Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
.
HOOSIER CUP
Saturday at Bloomington
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Silver Creek 0 0—0
Floyd Central 2 3—5
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
FC — Audrey Brumfield (Kendyl Rumple assist), 8th minute.
FC — Brumfield (Rumple), 25th.
Second half
FC — Brumfield (Ella Lavigne), 42nd.
FC — Spencer Freiberger, 45th.
FC — Corrina Hohl (Shelby Smith), 76th.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 6, SOUTH KNOX 0
South Knox 0 0—0
Floyd Central 2 4—6
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
FC — Freiberger (Rumple assist), 8th minute.
FC — Hohl, 23rd.
Second half
FC — Dakota Bramer (Freiberger) 41st.
FC — Celia Dutton penalty kick, 54th.
FC — Freiberger (Brumfield), 66th.
FC — Smith (Maria Hopper), 72nd.
.
BULLDOGS BLANK EAGLES 14-0
NEW ALBANY — Eleven different players scored as New Albany rolled to a 14-0 triumph over visiting Austin on Saturday at Prosser.
Emma Lopp got the scoring started, finding the net 53 seconds into the match off a feed from Grace Barber, who scored the next two goals.
Barber, Layne Burke and Maddy Myers tallied two goals apiece while Lopp, Taylor Treat, Londyn Riley, Emery Tanskley, Aliya Utz, Kaytlynn Geary, Alaina Walker and Jeanette Noveron-Martinez added one each.
The Bulldogs (3-0-1) next play at Silver Creek at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
.
NEW ALBANY 14, AUSTIN 0
Austin 0 0—0
New Albany 7 7—14
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Emma Lopp (Grace Barber assist), 1st minute.
NA — Barber, 7th.
NA — Barber, 10th.
NA — Taylor Treat, 13th.
NA — Layne Burke, 22nd.
NA — Burke, 30th.
NA — Londyn Riley, 39th.
Second half
NA — Emery Tanksley (Maddy Myers), 41st.
NA — Aliya Utz, 44th.
NA — Maddy Myers (Kaytlynn Geary), 44th.
NA — Maddy Myers, 51st.
NA — Geary, 56th.
NA — Alaina Walker, 61st.
NA — Jeanette Noveron-Martinez, 64th.
.
PIONEERS BLANK RED DEVILS
CLARKSVILLE — Avery Stumler had a goal and an assist to lead Providence to a 3-0 win over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday.
Kaylee Kaiser and Regan Hinton added second-half goals for the Pioneers.
"This was the exact response from the girls we wanted after our games against Heritage Hills and Christian Academy of Louisville," Providence coach Brett Bass said. "We have a lot of work to do still, but it was a positive step in the right direction for us."
The Pioneers (3-2-3) host Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Jeffersonville 0 0—0
Providence 1 2—3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
P — Avery Stumler, 2nd minute.
Second half
P — Kaylee Kaiser (Stumler assist), 47th.
P — Regan Hinton, 78th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots: Jeffersonville 13, Providence 10.
Shots on goal: Jeffersonville 9, Providence 7.
Saves: Providence — Brigid Welch 1, Kaycee Quinn 5.
JV: Providence 5 (Reed 2, Hoskins, Vaughn, Weber), Jeffersonville 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.