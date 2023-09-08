SELLERSBURG — Two first-half goals propelled Class 3A No. 20 Floyd Central to a 2-1 triumph at 2A No. 14 Silver Creek on Thursday night at Hunter Station Pizza Stadium.
Mia Gianfagna and Cooper Stiefvater each found the net for the Highlanders (6-1-1), who'll host Columbus East at 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.
The Dragons (5-2) will visit Seymour at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
BULLDOGS DOWN OWLS
NEW ALBANY — Rebeca Lopez tallied two goals to lead New Albany to a 4-1 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night at Green Valley.
Ella Higbie and freshman Samantha Young also found the back of the nets for the Bulldogs, who received three saves in goal from Maddi Mullis.
New Albany (4-3, 2-0) will host Jennings County at 11 a.m. Saturday.
PIONEERS BLANK CUBS
CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 2 Providence rolled to a 3-0 victory over visiting Madison on Thursday night.
The Pioneers (9-0-1) will visit 3A No. 12 Evansville Reitz at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
