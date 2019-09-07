BLOOMINGTON — Ella Lavigne's goal with 8 minutes left lifted Floyd Central to a 3-2 triumph over Terre Haute North at the Hoosier Cup on Friday night.
Spencer Freiberger's goal, off an assist from Audrey Brumfield, gave the Highlanders an early lead in the 8th minute.
North's Sasha Thompson netted the equalizer in the 20th minute.
Floyd retook the lead on Dakota Bramer's goal off a free kick with 18:35 to play. Once again, though, Thompson scored the equalizer.
It stayed 2-2 until the 72nd minute when Lavigne scored on a counterattack off an assist from Kendyl Rumple.
The Highlanders (4-1) play Silver Creek at 10:50 a.m. and South Knox at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the Hoosier Cup.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, TERRE HAUTE NORTH 2
Terre Haute 1 1—2
Floyd Central 1 2—3
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
FC — Spencer Freiberger (Audrey Brumfield assist), 8th minute.
THN — Sasha Thompson, 20th.
Second half
FC — Dakota Bramer, 62nd.
THN — Sasha Thompson, 66th.
FC — Ella Lavigne (Kendyl Rumple), 72nd.
DRAGONS DOWN SOUTH KNOX
BLOOMINGTON — Silver Creek got goals from Sarah Elder and Vic Hutchings to beat South Knox 2-0 in its first game of the Hoosier Cup on Friday night.
The Dragons (3-1) face Floyd Central at 10:50 a.m. and Terre Haute North at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the Hoosier Cup.
