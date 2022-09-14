SALEM — Olivia Johnston had a hat trick and one assist while Carley Troutman tallied two goals and three assists to lead Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek to a 9-0 win at Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday evening.
Lydia Wright added a goal and an assist for the Dragons, who also received one goal apiece from Olivia Kouray, Reese Turner and McKayla McAninch.
Emma Wilcoxson, Lucy Jones and Sydney Leddon also dished out assists for Creek (9-2, 3-0), which will host Jennings County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
FLOYD DOWNS OWLS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Freshman Cassie Oliver had a goal and an assist to lead host Floyd Central to a 3-0 victory over visiting Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Fellow frosh Mia Gianfagna also found the net, as did sophomore Pierce Derrington on the Highlanders' Senior Night.
Morgan Ellis and Greenley Burke each added assists while Kylie Koch recorded four saves in goal for Floyd (6-1-3, 3-0-1), which will visit New Albany at 8 p.m. Thursday night.
PIRATES, REBELS TIE
HANOVER — Maria Messer's goal, off an assist from Anna Almeciga, helped Charlestown tie host Southwestern 1-1 Tuesday night.
LATE MONDAY
'DOGS TAME LIONS
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany blanked Salem 5-0 Monday evening at Green Valley.
The Bulldogs (5-4) next host Floyd Central at 8 p.m. Thursday night.
