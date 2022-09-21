SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston had three goals and an assist to lead Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek to a 6-0 victory over visiting North Harrison in an MSC match Tuesday night.
Lydia Wright added a goal and an assist while Lucy Jones also found the net for the Dragons. Carley Troutman and Sophie Rouster added assists for Creek (12-2, 5-0).
"We played reasonably well," Dragons coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "We have been working on a couple of difference concepts while maintaining possession. Plus we were able to get some of our younger players in to get them some experience. Our back line played well and our keeper, Emma Wilcoxson, who has been really solid and made some great saves this year, and have been willing to learn our way of doing things."
Creek will visit Corydon Central on Monday evening.
BULLDOGS BEAT EAGLES WITH LATE GOAL
EVANSVILLE — Vega Hernandez's goal with six seconds left lifted visiting New Albany to a 4-3 comeback win over Class A No. 5 Evansville Christian on Tuesday night.
The previously-unbeaten Eagles built a 3-1 halftime lead before the Bulldogs rallied in the second half.
Rebeca López tallied two goals, one in each half. She found the net less than two minutes into the second half to get the rally going for New Albany. Nearly 11 minutes later, Ella Higbie scored the equalizer.
The match remained knotted until the final seconds when Alaina Walker assisted Hernandez's winning goal.
Walker and Kaydence Kaiser finished with two assists apiece while Kaylee DeMuth recorded 11 saves in goal for the Bulldogs (6-6), who host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
COUGARS CLIP PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Trinity Lutheran tallied two second-half goals to rally for a 2-1 win at Charlestown on Tuesday night.
Ari Rivera scored the lone goal for the Pirates (3-3-1), who visit North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
O'S BLANK DEVILS
COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East blanked Jeffersonville 6-0 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
The Red Devils (4-5, 1-2) visit New Albany at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
