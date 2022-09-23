NEW ALBANY — Rebeca López’s goal with 10 minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the first half lifted host New Albany to a 1-0 win over rival Jeffersonville in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday night (a.k.a. the Bulldogs’ Senior Night).
New Albany (7-6, 3-3) visits Class A No. 2 Providence on Tuesday night. Meanwhile the Red Devils (4-6, 1-3) are scheduled to play a pair of matches at Evansville Memorial on Saturday.
PIONEERS BLANK CENTURIONS
CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Kamden Pierce tallied two goals to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 4-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy of Louisville on Thursday night.
Molly Richards added a goal and an assist while Madaleine Reed also found the net for the Pioneers. Regan Hinton also dished out an assist while Kate Simmons recorded five saves in goal.
Providence (11-2) next visits Evansville Central on Saturday afternoon.
PIRATES FALL
RAMSEY — Host North Harrison downed Charlestown 1-0 Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.