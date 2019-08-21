JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting North Harrison tallied two first-half goals, then added another early in the second half en route to a 3-1 win over Jeffersonville in the Red Devils' girls' soccer season-opener Wednesday night.
Sophomore Sydney Foreman netted Jeff's lone goal off an assist from Olivia Clive.
The Red Devils next play at Hoosier Hills Conference-rival Jennings County at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
'DOGS DOWN WILDCATS
NEW ALBANY — Grace Barber and Maddie Meyers scored goals to lead New Albany to a 2-1 win over visiting Jasper on Wednesday night at Prosser to give new Bulldogs coach Drew Stein his first victory.
New Albany (1-0) is scheduled to host North Harrison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
