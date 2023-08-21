SELLERSBURG — Jordan Lewis tallied two goals while Kiki Gant had a goal and two assists to lead Class 2A No. 20 Silver Creek to a 4-1 victory over visiting Madison on Saturday morning.
Lucy Jones also netted a goal while Makayla Doherty dished out an assist for the Dragons, who will visit Trinity Lutheran today.
PIONEERS EDGE EASTERN
LOUISVILLE — Molly Richards’ second-half goal, off a feed from Kamden Pierce, lifted Class A No. 5 Providence to a 1-0 win at Louisville Eastern on Saturday.
Kate Simmons recorded two saves in goal for the Pioneers (3-0), who will host eighth-ranked Forest Park tonight.
FLOYD SUFFERS 1ST LOSS
ST. LEON — Class 3A No. 12 East Central blanked Floyd Central 3-0 on Saturday.
The Trojans (4-0) built a 2-0 halftime lead before scoring their final goal with 30 seconds remaining in the match against the Highlanders, who were playing their fourth contest in eight days.
“The team played fantastic and our goalie, Kylie Koch, had multiple goal-scoring saves and had one of her best games of her high school career,” Floyd coach Jamie Ochsner said.
The Highlanders (3-1) visit Bedford North Lawrence tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.