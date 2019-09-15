New Albany Bulldogs

NEW ALBANY — Emma Lopp tallied two goals to lead New Albany to a 4-0 win over Jennings County in Hoosier Hills Conference action Saturday morning. 

Grace Barber and Taylor Treat added a goal and an assist apiece for the unbeaten Bulldogs (6-0-1). 

New Albany next plays at Salem at 6 p.m. Monday evening. 

NEW ALBANY 4, JENNINGS COUNTY 0

Jennings County     0     0—0

New Albany              3     1—4

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     NA — Taylor Treat (Grace Barber assist), 5th minute. 

     NA — Emma Lopp (Treat), 15th. 

     NA — Barber, 25th. 

Second half

     NA — Lopp, 70th. 

GAME STATISTICS

     Shots on goal: JC 1, NA 20.

     Saves: JC — 8; NA — Jessica Renner 1.

     JV: New Albany 0, Jennings County 0.

WARRIORS WIN 

NEW ALBANY — Reilley O'Loughlin's hat trick and two assists led Christian Academy to a 7-0 victory over visiting Tell City on Saturday afternoon. 

Emma Fletcher and Julia Stidam added two goals apiece for the Warriors. 

O'Loughlin netted all three of her goals — two of feeds from Fletcher — in the first 31 minutes of the match. Stidam scored the next two before Fletcher tallied the final two — off assists from O'Loughlin. 

"This is a good way to kick off a tough week. We have four more games between now and next Saturday, including sectional-rival Trinity Lutheran," CAI coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "We just want to survive the week of games and heat."

The Warriors host Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Monday evening. 

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 7, TELL CITY 0

Tell City     0     0—0

CAI             4     3—7

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     CAI — Reilley O'Loughlin (Emma Fletcher assist), 7th minute. 

     CAI — O'Loughlin (Stidam), 17th. 

     CAI — O'Loughlin (Fletcher), 31st. 

     CAI — Stidam (Elle Burdsall), 35th. 

Second half

     CAI — Stidam, 51st. 

     CAI — Fletcher (O'Loughlin), 53rd. 

     CAI — Fletcher (O'Loughlin), 65th. 

PIONEERS FALL

LOUISVILLE — Host Atherton outlasted Providence 4-2 Saturday. 

Freshman Avery Miiller had a goal and an assist for the Pioneers, who also received a goal from Avery Stumler and an assist from Stephanie Koopman. 

Class A No. 13 Providence (4-4-3) plays at Austin at 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

