NEW ALBANY — Emma Lopp tallied two goals to lead New Albany to a 4-0 win over Jennings County in Hoosier Hills Conference action Saturday morning.
Grace Barber and Taylor Treat added a goal and an assist apiece for the unbeaten Bulldogs (6-0-1).
New Albany next plays at Salem at 6 p.m. Monday evening.
NEW ALBANY 4, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
Jennings County 0 0—0
New Albany 3 1—4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Taylor Treat (Grace Barber assist), 5th minute.
NA — Emma Lopp (Treat), 15th.
NA — Barber, 25th.
Second half
NA — Lopp, 70th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: JC 1, NA 20.
Saves: JC — 8; NA — Jessica Renner 1.
JV: New Albany 0, Jennings County 0.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Reilley O'Loughlin's hat trick and two assists led Christian Academy to a 7-0 victory over visiting Tell City on Saturday afternoon.
Emma Fletcher and Julia Stidam added two goals apiece for the Warriors.
O'Loughlin netted all three of her goals — two of feeds from Fletcher — in the first 31 minutes of the match. Stidam scored the next two before Fletcher tallied the final two — off assists from O'Loughlin.
"This is a good way to kick off a tough week. We have four more games between now and next Saturday, including sectional-rival Trinity Lutheran," CAI coach Brett O'Loughlin said. "We just want to survive the week of games and heat."
The Warriors host Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Monday evening.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 7, TELL CITY 0
Tell City 0 0—0
CAI 4 3—7
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
CAI — Reilley O'Loughlin (Emma Fletcher assist), 7th minute.
CAI — O'Loughlin (Stidam), 17th.
CAI — O'Loughlin (Fletcher), 31st.
CAI — Stidam (Elle Burdsall), 35th.
Second half
CAI — Stidam, 51st.
CAI — Fletcher (O'Loughlin), 53rd.
CAI — Fletcher (O'Loughlin), 65th.
PIONEERS FALL
LOUISVILLE — Host Atherton outlasted Providence 4-2 Saturday.
Freshman Avery Miiller had a goal and an assist for the Pioneers, who also received a goal from Avery Stumler and an assist from Stephanie Koopman.
Class A No. 13 Providence (4-4-3) plays at Austin at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
