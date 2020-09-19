BEDFORD — Hannah Magruder and Kendra Salazar-Leija tallied two goals apiece to lead Jeffersonville to a 7-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Jaidyn Calvert, Kiki Grant and Uko Boubag also found the net for the Red Devils. Magruder and Tiara Jones dished out two assists apiece while Calvert and goalie Addison Duran had one each.
The Devils (6-0, 3-0) visit Columbus East (8-4, 5-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday night and New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
OLYMPIANS DOWN 'DOGS
NEW ALBANY — Columbus East topped host New Albany 6-2 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
The Bulldogs (5-3-1, 3-2) visit Madison at 7 p.m. Monday before hosting Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
HUSKIES TOP FLOYD
EVANSVILLE — Host Evansville North blanked Floyd Central 6-0 Saturday.
The Highlanders (3-7) visit Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
