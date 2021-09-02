GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Magruder's goal gives Red Devils win

SELLERSBURG — Hannah Magruder’s goal in the 72nd minute lifted visiting Jeffersonville to a 2-1 win at Silver Creek in a battle of unbeaten teams Thursday evening.
It also capped a comeback by the Red Devils, who trailed 1-0 at halftime.
“Jeff came out more aggressive, plus they outworked us, which makes it hard to win,” Dragons head coach Patrick Anderson said. “They definitely deserved to win the game and we have to learn from the loss. Our approach all week wasn’t good and it showed in warmups and carried over to the game. That falls back on me, so we’ll have much more focused practice and preparation for New Albany next week.”
The match was scoreless until the 32nd minute when Creek sophomore Bali Hawkins was credited with a goal after a ball sneaked across the goal line.
The Red Devils got the equalizer in the 42nd minute off a set piece when the ball bounced off the head of a Silver Creek defender and into the goal.
It remained deadlocked until Magruder gave Jeff the lead for good.
“We’ve had some slow starts in quite a few of our games and we never really got going tonight,” Anderson said. “We hoped to find our way as the game progressed, but it never really happened. Jeff gave us a good test and we weren’t ready. If we want to be a good team we have to be ready to play for the entire 80 minutes.”
The Red Devils (3-0) are slated to visit Class A No. 6 Providence at 11:30 a.m. Saturday while the Dragons (3-1-1) are scheduled to host New Albany at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
JEFFERSONVILLE 2, SILVER CREEK 1
Jeffersonville 0 2 — 2
Silver Creek 1 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Bali Hawkins, 32nd minute.
Second half
J — Own goal, 42nd.
J — Hannah Magruder, 72nd.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: J 5, SC 5.
.
‘DOGS DOWN PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Taylor Treat tallied three goals and two assists while Ella Higbie had a hat trick and one assist to lead New Albany to a 9-0 win at Charlestown on Thursday night.
Marley Tate also had a goal and an assist while Kaydence Kaiser and Alaina Walker also found the net for the Bulldogs.
“I’m really proud of how we played tonight,” New Albany coach Rachel Wells said. “I have to tip my hat to Charlestown for giving the girls a good and aggressive fight. We knew we wanted to focus on quality goals and making good decisions in the final third. As opposed to other games, nearly every goal was assisted. They played unselfish, good quality soccer and I believe we’re improving with every game.”
.
NEW ALBANY 9, CHARLESTOWN 0
New Albany 4 5 — 9
Charlestown 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Taylor Treat direct kick, 36:12.
NA — Treat (Ella Higbie assist), 30:31.
NA — Kayden Kaiser (Marley Tate), 21:21.
NA — Higbie (Treat), 8:13.
Second half
NA — Treat (Higbie), 29:28.
NA — Higbie (Treat), 28:08.
NA — Alaina Walker (Higbie), 17:11.
NA — Higbie, 13:55.
NA — Tate, 7:43.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: NA 24, CHS 0.
.
OLYMPIANS BLANK PIONEERS
COLUMBUS — Columbus East clipped Providence 2-0 Thursday night.
The Pioneers (3-2-1) are slated to host Jeffersonville at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.