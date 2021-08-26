JEFFERSONVILLE — Hannah Magruder’s hat trick helped host Jeffersonville to a 7-0 victory over Charlestown on Thursday evening.
Elle Marble added two goals while Jaidyn Calvert and Syncere Wood tallied one apiece. Ashley Viloria, Savannah Foreman and Uko Boubag recorded assists for the Red Devils.
Sophomore Sian Rogers and freshman Karla Arnold combined for a shutout in goal for Jeff.
DRAGONS DOWN EAGLES
SELLERSBURG — Olivia Johnston tallied two goals to lead the Silver Creek girls’ soccer team to a 7-0 victory over visiting Austin in a Mid-Southern Conference match that was called at halftime due to lightning Thursday night.
Bella Scott added a goal and two assists for the Class 2A No. 11 Dragons (3-0-1, 1-0).
“Good win tonight to open MSC play,” Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. “We really wanted to come out and start the game with more intensity than we did the past few games. We challenged the girls to get an early lead and try to get everyone off the bench in the first half. The girls did what we asked of them while sharing the ball very well to score seven goals with six assists. We’ve still got a lot of things to work on, but I was pleased with the execution tonight.”
Bali Hawkins, Merideth Wilkinson, Lydia Wright and Lucie Kauffman also found the back of the net for the Dragons, who received two assists from Makayla Doherty and one each from Carley Troutman and Reese Turner.
Silver Creek next visits Scottsburg at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
SILVER CREEK 7, AUSTIN 0
Austin 0 X — 0
Silver Creek 7 X — 7
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
SC — Olivia Johnston (assist Carley Troutman), 7th minute
SC — Bali Hawkins (Bella Scott), 14th.
SC — Johnston, 19th.
SC — Scott (Reese Turner), 24th.
SC — Merideth Wilkinson (Makayla Doherty), 26th.
SC — Lydia Wright (Scott), 35th.
SC — Lucie Kauffman (Doherty), 38th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Austin 1, Silver Creek 9.
BRAMER LEADS FLOYD TO VICTORY
FLOYDS KNOBS — Dakota Bramer tallied two goals and an assist to lead Floyd Central to a 3-0 victory over Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference clash that was called after 48 minutes due to lightning Thursday night.
Morgan Ellis added a goal while Kendyl Rumple dished out an assist for the Highlanders, who outshot the Panthers 19-0.
Kylie Koch posted a shutout in goal.
BRUINS BEAT BULLDOGS
NEW ALANY — Louisville Ballard tallied three second-half goals to top host New Albany 4-1 Thursday evening.
The Bulldogs took the first-half lead on a goal from freshman Sophia Corley before the Bruins got the equalizer 2 minutes, 8 seconds before halftime. Ballard then tallied thrice in the second half en route to victory.
“We played a very tough team for this time of the year," first-year New Albany coach Rachel Wells said. "We came out ready to give Ballard a good game and that’s exactly what the girls did. They fought every second, even when they knew they could no longer come back for a win. Anasha Crowdus kept us in the game with some incredible saves, while Alaina Walker worked tirelessly to shut down Ella Sanchez. We had them 1-1 at half and Ballard is a second-half team. We capitalize on some first-half opportunities and it’s a different ball game. We know the score doesn’t reflect how we played. It was a very good back and forth match. In the end, Ella Sanchez put the game away like an elite player does. Games like this help to get us where want to be by October, and we’re already onto focusing on the next game.”
Crowdus had six saves in goal for the Bulldogs (1-1), who visit Bedford North Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday.
