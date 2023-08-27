CLARKSVILLE — Molly Richards tallied two goals while Kamden Pierce had a goal and an assist to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 3-0 victory over visiting Heritage Hills on Saturday.
Lauren Hinton dished out an assist while Kate Simmons recorded four saves in goal for the Pioneers (5-0), who are scheduled to visit Columbus East on Thursday night.
FLOYD BLANKS BULL DOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Senior Kyleigh Carbeno had a goal and an assist in Floyd Central's 3-0 victory over visiting Columbus North on Saturday.
Cooper Stiefvater and Pierce Derrington had one goal apiece while Greenley Burke dished out an assist for the Highlanders.
Floyd (5-1) is scheduled to host North Harrison on Thursday evening.
LOPEZ LEADS 'DOGS TO WIN
NEW ALBANY — Rebeca Lopez had a hat trick while Ella Higbie recorded a goal and an assist in the Bulldogs' 4-1 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday at Green Valley.
New Albany (2-1, 1-0) tallied 22 shots on goal in the win.
CUBS CLIP PIRATES
MADISON — Host Madison downed Charlestown 6-3 Saturday.
The Pirates (1-2) will host Scottsburg on Thursday.
