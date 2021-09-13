SELLERSBURG — Visiting Seymour edged Class 2A No. 11 Silver Creek 2-1 on Saturday morning.
The Owls scored goals in the 21st and 62nd minutes before Olivia Johnston tallied, off an assist from Merideth Wilkinson, in the 74th for the Dragons.
"After last week's loss against Jeff we made a few adjustments that worked well against New Albany and we thought we figured a few things out, but we were unable to make it work against Seymour," Silver Creek coach Patrick Anderson said. "They were more aggressive for a majority of the game and we didn't step up to match their intensity. The good news is that we can fix the things we didn't do well and both of our losses are out of conference. We hope to learn again from this loss and be ready to go for the bulk of our conference schedule over the next few weeks."
The Dragons (4-2-1) host Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference contest at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
.
SEYMOUR 2, SILVER CREEK 1
Seymour 1 1 — 2
Silver Creek 0 1 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
S — Haley Westfall, 21st minute.
Second half
S — Camryn Sterling, 62nd.
SC — Olivia Johnston (Merideth Wilkinson assist), 74th.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Seymour 9, Silver Creek 7.
Records: Seymour 4-5-1, Silver Creek 4-2-1.
.
'DOGS, PANTHERS TIE
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany and Jennings County played to a 1-1 tie Saturday in a Hoosier Hills Conference showdown at Green Valley.
The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead on Kaydence Kaiser's goal in the first half. The Panthers got the equalizer on a penalty kick late in the second half.
"This is a game we wish we could have back," New Albany coach Rachel Wells said. "We were in the third physical game of the week and we just looked tired. Dealing with midseason bumps and bruises, we weren’t at full strength and it showed. Taylor (Treat) played her heart out and sometimes the score line just doesn’t translate individual efforts. We’re moving forward with a short memory and back at it on Monday against Salem."
New Albany (5-2-1, 2-0-1), which has outscored its opponents 44-10 so far this season, then visit Floyd Central on Thursday night.
.
NEW ALBANY 1, JENNINGS COUNTY 1
Jennings Co. 0 1 — 1
New Albany 1 0 — 1
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Kaydence Kaiser, 26:29.
Second half
JC — Grace Kirchner, 14:48.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Jennings County 4, New Albany 9.
Keeper saves: Jennings County 8, New Albany 3.
.
OLYMPIANS OUST FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Columbus East downed Floyd Central 4-0 in an HHC contest Saturday night.
The Highlanders (4-5) visit Seymour on Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.