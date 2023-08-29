CLARKSVILLE — Kamden Pierce tallied two goals to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 2-1 triumph over Louisville's DuPont Manual at Murphy Stadium on Monday night.
Alli Wade and Molly Richards registered assists for the Pioneers, while Kate Simmons recorded eight saves in goal.
Providence (6-0) will visit Columbus East on Thursday night.
'DOGS RALLY PAST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Ella Higbie had four goals, including three in the second half, as New Albany rallied from a 2-1 deficit for a 7-2 triumph at Charlestown on Monday night.
In the first half, Ari Rivera sandwiched goals around Higbie's first to put the Pirates up 2-1 at intermission.
In addition to Higbie's hat trick in the second half, the Bulldogs also received goals from Gabby Doss, Claire Duggins and Aaliyha Ford.
Also for New Albany (3-1), Sophia Corley dished out a pair of assists while Higbie and Lilly Archer had one apiece.
Charlestown (1-3) is slated to host Scottsburg on Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.