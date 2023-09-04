JEFFERSONVILLE — Sophomore Kamden Pierce had a hat trick plus one to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 6-0 victory over visiting Jeffersonville on Saturday.
Alli Wade and Claire Hinton added the other two goals for the Pioneers while Molly Richards dished out four assists.
Providence (8-0) will host 3A No. 20 Floyd Central (5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The Red Devils (2-2) will host Bedford North Lawrence next Saturday.
KNIGHTS BLANK BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Class 3A No. 3 Castle clipped host New Albany 9-0 Saturday at Green Valley.
The Bulldogs (3-2) will visit Silver Creek at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
