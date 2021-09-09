CLARKSVILLE — Brooklyn Stemle scored three goals, all off feeds from Molly Richards, in Class A No. 6 Providence’s 3-0 victory over visiting Madison on Thursday night at Murphy Stadium.
The Pioneers (4-4-1) host Louisville Eastern on Wednesday night.
‘DOGS DOWN OWLS
NEW ALBANY — Three second-half goals propelled New Albany to a 4-0 victory over visiting Seymour in HHC action Thursday night at Green Valley.
Taylor Treat tallied two goals while Ella Higbie had a goal and two assists and Marley Tate had a goal and an assist to help the Bulldogs to victory.
New Albany (5-2, 2-0) will host Jennings County at 11 a.m. Saturday.
NEW ALBANY 4, SEYMOUR 0
Seymour 0 0 — 0
New Albany 1 3 — 4
SCORING SUMMARY
First half
NA — Taylor Treat (Ella Higbie assist), 35:15.
Second half
NA — Treat (Higbie), 39:04.
NA — Higbie (Tate), 17:29.
NA — Tate unassisted, 1:37.
GAME STATISTICS
Shots on goal: Seymour 3, New Albany 4.
Keeper saves: Seymour 0, New Albany 3.
