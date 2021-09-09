fcp9.jpg

CLARKSVILLE — Brooklyn Stemle scored three goals, all off feeds from Molly Richards, in Class A No. 6 Providence’s 3-0 victory over visiting Madison on Thursday night at Murphy Stadium.

The Pioneers (4-4-1) host Louisville Eastern on Wednesday night.

‘DOGS DOWN OWLS

NEW ALBANY — Three second-half goals propelled New Albany to a 4-0 victory over visiting Seymour in HHC action Thursday night at Green Valley.

Taylor Treat tallied two goals while Ella Higbie had a goal and two assists and Marley Tate had a goal and an assist to help the Bulldogs to victory.  

New Albany (5-2, 2-0) will host Jennings County at 11 a.m. Saturday. 

NEW ALBANY 4, SEYMOUR 0

Seymour         0     0 — 0

New Albany     1     3 — 4

SCORING SUMMARY

First half

     NA — Taylor Treat (Ella Higbie assist), 35:15. 

Second half

     NA — Treat (Higbie), 39:04. 

     NA — Higbie (Tate), 17:29. 

     NA — Tate unassisted, 1:37. 

GAME STATISTICS

     Shots on goal: Seymour 3, New Albany 4. 

     Keeper saves: Seymour 0, New Albany 3. 

