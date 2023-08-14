CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 5 Providence rolled to a 9-0 victory over visiting North Harrison in the season-opener for both Saturday morning.
Sophomore Kamden Pierce had a hat trick and dished out two assists to pace the Pioneers to victory while Alli Wade and Josie Bott added two goals apiece.
Also for Providence, Molly Richards recorded a goal and two assists while Livy Theobald registered a goal and an assist. Addison Troutman and Abi Turner added one assist apiece.
In goal, Kate Simmons and Brookelynn Schneider combined for the shutout.
DRAGONS DOWN STARS
SELLERSBURG — Class 2A No. 20 Silver Creek opened its season, as well as Hunter Station Pizza Stadium, with a 7-1 victory over visiting Bedford North Lawrence on Saturday.
Junior Jordan Lewis scored four goals while Kiki Grant tallied two to lead the way for the Dragons. Reece Turner added a goal and an assist while Makayla Doherty dished out two assists. Lydia Wright and Lily Allen added one assist apiece.
Silver Creek will next host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
FLOYD TOP PIRATES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by Pierce Derrington's hat trick, Floyd Central posted a 5-1 victory over visiting Charlestown on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Cassie Oliver and freshman Cooper Stiefvater added a goal and an assist apiece for the Highlanders. Audrey Brieschke and Makayla Koch each dished out an assist for Floyd in a match that was ended early due to the heat index.
Kylie Koch and Claire Allie combined for the victory in goal. Koch pitched a shutout and recorded one save in the first half.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.