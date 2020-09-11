MADISON — Class A No. Providence tied host Madison 3-3 in a match Thursday evening.
Brooklyn Stemle tallied two goals for the Pioneers, while Maci Hoskins added one. Ally Wade and Lauren Castleberry recorded assists for Providence, which received seven saves in goal from Kaycee Quinn.
The Pioneers (1-3-1) will host Columbus East at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
OWLS DOWN 'DOGS
SEYMOUR — Seymour tallied two goals in each half to top visiting New Albany 4-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday evening.
Emma Lopp tallied the lone goal for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1), who visit Jennings County at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.