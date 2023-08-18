GIRLS' SOCCER ROUNDUP: Pioneers down Dragons 3-0

SELLERSBURG — Kamden Pierce, Alli Wade and Nina Kruer each had goals to lead Class A No. 5 Providence to a 3-0 win at 2A No. 20 Silver Creek in girls’ soccer action Thursday evening at Hunter Station Pizza Field.
Ella Boyd and Molly Richards registered assists for the Pioneers, who also received five saves (including one on a penalty kick) in goal from Kate Simmons.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday. The Dragons are scheduled to host Madison at 10 a.m. while Providence is slated to visit Louisville Eastern at 11:30 a.m.
PROVIDENCE 3, SILVER CREEK 0
PHS goals: Kamden Pierce, Alli Wade, Nina Kruer.
PHS assists: Ella Boyd, Molly Richards.
RED DEVILS WIN OPENER
JEFFERSONVILLE — Hannah Magruder's two first-half goals lifted host Jeffersonville to a 2-1 win over North Harrison in the Red Devils' season-opener Thursday night.
Gracelyn Burks scored the Lady Cats' lone goal in the second half.
Jeff will visit Jennings County at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
FLOYD TOPS PATRIOTS
LINCOLN CITY — Freshman Cooper Stiefvater had a goal and an assist to lead Floyd Central to a 3-1 win at Heritage Hills on Thursday night.
Cassie Oliver and Greenley Burke also found the net for the Highlanders, who received assists from freshmen Destiny Riley and Amelia Kaml.
Oliver got Floyd off to a fast start with a goal, off Stiefvater's assist, in the first 15 seconds of the match. Later in the half, Stiefvater scored off a feed from Kaml.
Then late in the match, Burke scored her first career goal off of Riley's throw-in.
Junior Claire Allen picked up the victory in goal.
Floyd Central (3-0) is scheduled to visit East Central at 1 p.m. Saturday.