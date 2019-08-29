CLARKSVILLE — Providence battled to a 0-0 tie Thursday against Louisville Eastern on Thursday night.
“Our keeper [Brigid Welch] and back line were the winners for us,” Pioneers coach Brett Bass said. “Eastern was a very strong possession team and our backline didn’t break. I was proud of the defensive effort.”
FLOYD DOWNS PANTHERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central tallied a trio of second-half goals en route to a 4-1 win over Jennings County in Hoosier Hills Conference action Thursday night.
Audrey Brumfield led the Highlanders with a pair of goals while Spencer Freiberger tallied three assists for Floyd.
Corrina Hohl and Ella Lavigne added goals while Kendyll Rumple had an assist for the Highlanders (2-0, 2-0), who host Columbus North at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
"The girls need to put on their work boots for tomorrow's practice because we have work to do," Floyd Central coach Lewie Stevens said.
