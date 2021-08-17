Providence Pioneers

SEYMOUR — Providence rolled to an 8-1 win at Trinity Lutheran on Monday in a rematch of last year's Class A Providence Sectional final. 

Maci Hoskins and Molly Richards had two goals apiece while Richards, a freshman, also dished out two assists for the Pioneers, who are ranked 20th in Class A. 

Regan Hinton added a goal and two assists for Providence while Madaleine Reed, Lauren McCombs and Brooklyn Stemle also found the back of the net. Ella Boyd also dished out a pair of assists. 

Caelea Graf had four saves in goal for the Pioneers (2-0), who host Silver Creek on Thursday night. 

PROVIDENCE 8, TRINITY LUTHERAN 1

Providence             5     3 — 8 

Trinity Lutheran     1     0 — 1

PHS goals: Maci Hoskins 2, Molly Richards 2, Madaleine Reed, Lauren McCombs, Regan Hinton, Brooklyn Stemle.

PHS assists: Richards 2, Hinton 2, Boyd 2. 

PHS goalie saves: Caelea Graf 4. 

FLOYD EDGES BRUINS

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central edged Louisville Ballard 4-3 in a back-and-forth match Monday night in the Highlanders' season-opener. 

