CLARKSVILLE — Freshman Kamden Pierce had a hat trick and an assist to lead Class A No. 6 Providence to a 10-0 triumph over visiting Trinity Lutheran on Monday night.
Madaleine Reed and Brooklyn Stemle added two goals apiece while sophomore Molly Richards had a goal and four assists. Alli Wade and Livy Theobald also found the net for the Pioneers, who have outscored their first two foes.
Providence (2-0) will host 2A No. 13 Silver Creek on Thursday evening.
FLOYD, BRUINS TIE
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central and Louisville Ballard played to a 2-2 tie Monday night.
