10-13-22_SwitzerlandCo@Providence_Girls_VB_46001.jpg (copy)

Providence’s Alli Wade takes a shot during the Pioneers’ 2-0 victory over Switzerland County in a Class A regional semifinal last year. She had a goal in Providence’s 4-1 win over Oldenburg Academy on Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CLARKSVILLE — Molly Richards tallied two goals while Kamden Pierce added a goal and two assists to lead Class A No. 1 Providence to a 4-1 victory over visiting Oldenburg Academy at Murphy Stadium on Saturday.

Alli Wade accounted for the Pioneers' other goal while Addison Troutman dished out an assist. 

Additionally, Kate Simmons had three saves between the pipes for Providence (11-1-1), which will visit Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.

FLOYD, HUSKIES PLAY TO TIE

FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 18 Floyd Central and visiting Evansville North played to a scoreless tie Saturday.

The Highlanders (8-2-3) will host Christian Academy of Louisville on Tuesday night.

OLYMPIANS EDGE ‘DOGS

COLUMBUS — Host Columbus East edged New Albany 2-1 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.

Ella Higbie had the Bulldogs’ lone goal.

Meanwhile Maddi Mullis recorded 11 between the pipes for New Albany (5-7, 3-2), which will visit Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

PACERS DEFEAT DRAGONS

SELLERSBURG — Class A No. 20 Switzerland County picked up a 5-1 win at 2A No. 17 Silver Creek on Saturday.

The Dragons (7-3-1) will visit North Harrison on Tuesday night.

Tags

Trending Video