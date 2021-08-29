4V5A1958.jpg

Providence sophomore Alli Wade goes up for a header against Heritage Hills during the Pioneers' 1-0 win over the Patriots on Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium. 

 Photo courtesy Stephen Jenkins

CLARKSVILLE — Regan Hinton's first-half goal lifted Class A No. 10 Providence to a 1-0 victory over visiting, and 2A No. 9, Heritage Hills on Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium. 

Early in the match, Madaleine Reed dropped a free-kick deflection back to Hinton, who launched a right-footer from beyond the penalty box that curved into the top-right corner of the goal. 

The two teams battled for the remainder of the match, but Hinton's goal was the difference and it helped the Pioneers avenge last season's 8-0 loss to the Patriots. 

Providence keeper Caelea Graf recorded eight saves in goal to earn the shutout. 

The Pioneers (3-1-1) will next travel to Columbus East at 7 p.m. Thursday night. 

BULL DOGS BEAT FLOYD

FLOYDS KNOBS — Class 3A No. 7 Columbus North clipped host Floyd Central 4-0 Saturday night. 

Jenna Lang tallied two goals for the Bull Dogs (4-0-1). 

The Highlanders (2-2) next visit Christian Academy of Louisville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. 

