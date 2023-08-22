CLARKSVILLE — Class A No. 2 Providence topped No. 9 Forest Park 3-1 Tuesday night at Murphy Stadium.
The Pioneers (4-0) are slated to host Heritage Hills at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
FLOYD ROUTS STARS
BEDFORD — Freshman Cooper Stiefvater had a hat trick while classmate Amelia Kaml added two goals of her own to lead Floyd Central to a 9-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday night.
Kylie Koch and Taylor Moore added a goal and an assist apiece while Cassie Oliver tallied a trio of assists for the Highlanders.
Additionally, Audrey Brieschke and Kyleigh Carbeno added one goal apiece while Greenley Burke had two assists and Mia Gianfagna one for Floyd.
The Highlanders (4-1, 1-0) are scheduled to host Columbus North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
‘DOGS DOWN LADY CATS
NEW ALBANY — Rebeca Lopez and Ella Higbie had two goals apiece to lead New Albany to a 4-0 victory over visiting North Harrison in the Bulldogs’ season-opener Tuesday night at Green Valley.
Sophia Corley and Lilly Archer dished out assists for New Albany.
