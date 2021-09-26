SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown won Saturday's Warriorette Cup at Scottsburg.
The Pirates beat the host Warriorettes 2-1 in their first match before topping Salem 4-1 for the title later in the day.
REED LIFTS PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Madaleine Reed's two successful penalty kicks propelled Class A No. 6 Providence to a 2-1 victory over visiting Evansville Central on Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium.
Reed's first PK came early in the match and helped the Pioneers to a 1-0 halftime lead. The Bears, who beat Providence 6-0 last season, got the equalizer off a set piece early in the second half.
Reed's second PK later in the half broke the tie and gave the Pioneers the win.
Sophomore Kate Simmons had 13 saves in goal for victorious Providence (6-5-1), which is scheduled to visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Green Valley.
'DOGS TIE HUSKIES
NEW ALBANY — Kaydence Kaiser's successful penalty kick helped host New Albany tie Evansville North 1-1 Saturday afternoon at Green Valley.
The Huskies (10-3-1) took a 1-0 lead before the Bulldogs battled back to forge the tie.
"We’ve come a very long ways from where we started," said New Albany coach Rachel Wells, whose team was outshot 6-2. "To tie a team that’s playing so well this season is a win in our book. To have two games in a row where we’ve come back to tie shows the grit this team is developing. Missing three starters by the end of the game and still playing well is not easy to do at this level. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish at full force."
The Bulldogs (5-4-3) are scheduled to host Providence at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
PANTHERS SHUT OUT FLOYD
BLOOMINGTON — Class 3A No. 5 Bloomington South blanked visiting Floyd Central 6-0 Saturday to improve to 15-0-1 on the season.
The Highlanders (7-7) host Jeffersonville at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
