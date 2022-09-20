BEDFORD — Jaidyn Calvert and Hannah Magruder each had hat tricks to lead Jeffersonville to a 9-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday.
Sian Rogers, Elle Marble and Arie Scheckles also found the net for the Red Devils (5-4, 2-1), who visit Columbus East at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
O’S BLANK BULLDOGS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Columbus East blanked New Albany 5-0 Saturday at Green Valley.
The Bulldogs (5-6, 2-3) visit Evansville Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HUSKIES EDGE HIGHLANDERS
EVANSVILLE — Evansville North edged visiting Floyd Central 1-0 Saturday afternoon.
Floyd Central (7-2-3) will host Bloomington South this Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.