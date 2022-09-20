Calvert.jpg

Jeffersonville's Jaidyn Calvert kicks the ball ahead to a teammate during Thursday night's match against Silver Creek. 

 Josh Cook | News and Tribune

BEDFORD — Jaidyn Calvert and Hannah Magruder each had hat tricks to lead Jeffersonville to a 9-0 win at Bedford North Lawrence in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Saturday. 

Sian Rogers, Elle Marble and Arie Scheckles also found the net for the Red Devils (5-4, 2-1), who visit Columbus East at 7 p.m. Tuesday night. 

O’S BLANK BULLDOGS

NEW ALBANY — Visiting Columbus East blanked New Albany 5-0 Saturday at Green Valley. 

The Bulldogs (5-6, 2-3) visit Evansville Central at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

HUSKIES EDGE HIGHLANDERS

EVANSVILLE — Evansville North edged visiting Floyd Central 1-0 Saturday afternoon. 

Floyd Central (7-2-3) will host Bloomington South this Saturday. 

