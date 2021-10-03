JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville outscored Scottsburg 5-0 in the second half for a 7-1 win Saturday.
The Red Devils (10-2-2) will face the host Panthers at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A Jennings County Sectional. Jeff beat Jennings 2-0 back on Aug. 24.
TIGERS TOP 'DOGS
LAWRENCEBURG — Class 2A No. 8 Lawrenceburg rolled to a 6-1 victory over visiting New Albany in the regular-season finale for both Saturday.
The Bulldogs (5-6-3) are scheduled to face Seymour at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the 3A Jennings County Sectional. New Albany beat the Owls 4-0 during the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.