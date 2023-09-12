CORYDON — Molly Richards had a hat trick to lead newly-minted Class A No. 1 Providence to a 6-1 win at Corydon Central on Monday night.
Kamden Pierce added a goal and three assists while Alli Wade and Clare Hinton also found the back of the net for Providence, which received one assist apiece from Halle Clemmons and Addison Troutman.
Kate Simmons had one save in goal for the Pioneers (10-1), who’ll host Oldenburg Academy at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
CUBS EDGE ‘DOGS
MADISON — Host Madison edged New Albany 2-1 Monday night.
The Bulldogs (5-5) will visit Floyd Central at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.