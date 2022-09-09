FLOYDS KNOBS — Kendyl Rumple's second-half goal lifted host Floyd Central to a 1-0 win over Class 2A No. 10 Silver Creek on Thursday night.
Both teams will be back in action Saturday. The Dragons (8-2) will visit Seymour at 10 a.m. while the Highlanders (5-1-2) visit Columbus East at 6:30 p.m.
PIONEERS BLANK CUBS
MADISON — Molly Richards tallied two goals to lead Class A No. 2 Providence to a 6-0 win at Madison on Thursday evening.
Alli Wade, Brooklyn Stemle and Kamden Pierce also found the net for the Pioneers, who also benefitted from an own goal by the Cubs.
Providence (9-1) visits Evansville North next Thursday night.
